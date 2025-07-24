Range Rover Sport Nocturne kicks off JLR’s BESPOKE for the RRS

JLR is extending its Bespoke customisation offerings to the Range Rover Sport, previewed by the Range Rover Sport SV Nocturne.

It’s no secret that JLR derives the vast majority of its profit from just three models – Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender – and despite very chunky price tags, is always seeking to extract ever more from the deep pockets of wealthy car buyers.

The ‘Bespoke’ offerings for the Range Rover have, for some time, inflated the top-end Rangies cost as customers design their perfect car (and not always successfully), with SV Editions of the RRS, Range Rover Black, Range Rover Sport Black and the Defender Octa all designed to push prices up to – and beyond – the £200k mark.

Earlier this month, JLR announced that the Range Rover Sport SV is now a standard model offering – instead of a limited-run special – with prices starting from £140k, and now we learn that the whole ‘Bespoke’ offering, currently only available to full-fat Range Rover customers, will also be available for the RRS. Kerching.

Showcasing the arrival of Bespoke for RRS is the Range Rover Sport SV Nocturne (pictured above), said to be “inspired by the skies above the Mediterranean” with an Indigo Gloss paint job, forged carbon bits, 23″ ‘Thunderball ‘ wheels and Ebony and Lunar Windsor leather with contrasting stitching.

RRS Bespoke buyers can choose from a palette of 230 colours – or an almost endless array with ‘Match to Sample’ – 15 different colour and material options and, really, anything their pockets can manage.

Martin Limpert, MD, Range Rover, said:

Since we introduced SV Bespoke for Range Rover, we have seen a surge in demand for our personalisation service; our clients are increasingly looking for crafted details and true distinction. In the last year, we have created some incredible one?of?one vehicles which showcase the best of Range Rover craft, such as the Range Rover SV Candeo. Now is the right time to extend this offer to Range Rover Sport clients, following the introduction of our renewed Range Rover Sport SV line?up.