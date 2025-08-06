Range Rover Sport SV Carbon – a new way to spend even MORE on a Range Rover Sport

The Range Rover Sport SV Carbon is revealed as a range-topping version of the new Range Rover Sport SV offerings. Costs from £165,045.

JLR’s mission to see just how much they can charge for a Range Rover Sport has gone into overdrive lately, with the previous Limited Edition Range Rover Sport SV now a core part of the RRS offerings and, if its £140k price is not enough, there’s also a Range Rover Sport SV Black that costs even more – £155k.

Now, it seems JLR has realised they’ve missed a trick by having the range top out at a measly £155k, so we get a new RRS SV – the Range Rover Sport SV Carbon – which manages to hike the price to a whopping £165k. Before options.

The USP of the ‘Carbon’ is, of course, lots of carbon fibre, with a carbon exterior package and carbon covers for the quad tailpipes, carbon bits dotted around the interior with carbon backs for the seats and a choice of four interior colour options.

You might expect a £165k RRS Carbon would also get carbon wheels and brakes too, but it has to make do with 23″ forged alloys and steel brakes. But if you want carbon wheels and brakes, you’ll need to find an extra £16k.

There are no powertrain tweaks for the SV Carbon, so it retains the BMW 4.4-litre V8 with 627bhp and the Defender Octa’s 6D suspension.

Ryan Miller, Product and Services Marketing Director, Range Rover, said:

Last month we announced the Range Rover Sport SV Black, offering a stealthy, dipped?in?black aesthetic, while the new Range Rover Sport SV Carbon is an assertive interpretation of our luxury performance SUV. Offered alongside Range Rover Sport SV and SV Black, it completes the new line?up showcasing the best of Range Rover’s sophisticated carbon fibre materials, for the ultimate expression of lightweight performance.