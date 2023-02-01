Range Rover Velar UPDATED for 2023 including new infotainment and improved PHEV range

The Range Rover Velar is updated for 2023 with an improved PHEV range, cosmetic exterior titivations and an updated Pivi Pro infotainment.

All the Land Rover news of late has been about the new Range Rover, new Range Rover Sport and Land Rover’s huge order bank for both the new Range Rovers and the Land Rover Defender.

But despite the recent focus on Land Rover’s range-toppers, there are other Range Rovers to flog too, and Land Rover has decided it’s time to give the Range Rover Velar a bit of an update to try and inject some vim in to sluggish sales.

The external updates for the Velar are quite modest, with a titivated front bumper, new grille and new LED lights, but interior updates are a bit more extensive.

Land Rover has brought the Velkar in to line with the new Range Rovers with a new 11.4″ floating screen with the latest Pivi Pro gubbins, with permanently visible climate and audio controls – which means dropping the previous physical buttons – Alexa Voice and a pre-drive panel for commonly used stuff.

Under the skin, the biggest update is to the Velar P400 e PHEV which sticks with a 296bhp petrol engine mated to a 141bhp electric motor but gets a battery which has grown from 13.6kWh to 19.2kWh, in the process improving EV range to 40 miles. It also comes with 50kW charging.

Other engine options include the 248bhp P250, a trio of mild hybrid options and diesel and petrol straight sixes. There doesn’t appear to be a V8 petrol option anymore.

Prices for the revamped Velar start at £54,045 for the D200 S.