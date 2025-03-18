Range-topping electric Skoda SUV TEASED as Kia EV9 and Volvo EX90 challenger

Skoda teases a new range-topping, seven-seat electric SUV to be revealed later this year to challenge cars like the Kia EV9.

Skoda has just revealed record sales and profits for 2024 – despite the push in to EVs – and along with the results it took the opportunity to tease a new range-topping electric SUV to arrive later this year.

The as yet unnamed Skoda SUV will, to all intents and purposes, be the electric equivalent of the Skoda Kodiaq and come with seven seats, although it’s likely to be bigger than the Kodiaq as it looks to be the production take on the Skoda Vision 7S Concept we saw in 2022, which was about the size of the Kia EV9 and Volvo EX90.

The new electric SUV will join Skoda’s existing EV range – Epiq, Enyaq and Elroq – and come with Skoda’s new ‘Modern Solid’ design we’ve already seen on the new crop of EVs.

It looks like the new EV will use the same MEB Platform as the existing EV range which indicates battery size of up to 86kWh and both single and dual-motor options, with power likely to top out at around 340bhp and range over 400 miles, and an interior likely to follow a similar theme to the Elroq.

Expect further teases and more information on Skoda’s range-topping SUV EV in the coming weeks and months.