Renault 5 E-Tech electric is ‘Business Car of the Year’. Wins too for Skoda, Kia, BMW and more

The electric Renault 5 E-Tech is the Business Car of the Year 2025, and the Best Small Car, with wins too for Skoda, Kia, BMW and more.

Renault seems to have hit the sweet spot with its new Renault 5 E-Tech, delivering a retro-inspired EV that looks good, drives well and isn’t ridiculously expensive, and has already been declared European Car of the Year 2025 and Top Gear’s top pick too.

Now, the R5 E-Tech gets another gong as it’s declared Business Car of the Year (and Best Small Car) in a list of winners dominated by EVs. Which is hardly a surprise considering the tax breaks business users get on EVs.

Martyn Collins, Editor of Business Car, said:

The Renault 5 E-Tech electric looks great inside and out but is not too retro in terms of style. There is a choice of 40kWh and 52kWh electric drivetrains, and it offers a comfortable, composed, and fun drive. In our opinion, this Renault makes rivals look expensive and is the best small car package for fleet drivers.

Other multiple winners included Audi with the Q4 e-Tron declared Best Premium Medium and Q6 e-Tron Best Executive, Kia with the EV9 as Best Premium Large SUV and EV3 as Best Compact SUV, and BMW with the i4 voted Best Premium Car and M5 Driver’s Choice. Single category winners were Cupra Born as Best Family Car, BYD Dolphin Surf as Best Value and Skoda Elroq as Best Medium SUV.