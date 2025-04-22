Renault 5 Turbo 3E priced FROM £135,000 – as much as a Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

Reservations for the 532bhp Renault 5 Turbo 3E, which has a starting price of a whopping £135,000, open ahead of 2027 deliveries.

The new Renault 5 is making waves as a sensibly priced, retro-inspired EV evoking Renault’s history but delivering it in an appealing package in an age where we’re all being forced into EVs.

But the relatively sensible R5 EV has been joined by the Renault 5 Turbo 3E, first seen as the R5 Turbo 3E Drift EV, a one-off to celebrate 50 years of the R5 Turbo which, at the end of 2024, turned into the 500bhp Renault 5 Turbo with clear production intent.

The Renault 5 Turbo 3E as a production model was finally revealed last month, with Renault confirming it is powered by a pair of in-wheel motors delivering 532bhp, built on a bespoke aluminium platform developed by Alpine with 800V architecture and 350kW charging for its 70kWh battery and good for 0- 62 mph in 3.5 seconds.

The extreme R5 looks hark back to the 1980s R5 Turbo, with a rather spartan interior with bucket seats, six-point harness, carbon fibre, Alcantara, racing handbrake and a pair of modest screens.

Renault has already revealed the R5 Turbo 3E will be a limited run of 1,980 and arrive with customers in 2027, but now we know each will cost from £135,000.

Reservations are now open, with Renault saying reservation holders will be contacted in 2027 to discuss spec and options (so your £135k is a starting point).

Ivan Segal, Global Sales and Operations Director, Renault Brand, said:

We are proud to have succeeded in involving our dealers, as well as the first customers, in the pre-financing process of the Renault 5 Turbo 3E. To achieve this, we have implemented an innovative reservation scheme, befitting this exceptional vehicle, an major image vector for the Renault brand. On one hand, it allows customers to secure a priority order reservation within the network from today. On the other hand, it helps us finalize the development of the Renault 5 Turbo 3E and launch the first units in 2027. The Renault 5 Turbo 3E could not have come to life without this entirely new process, which demonstrates Renault Group’s ability to innovate in the marketing schemes of extraordinary projects.

If you want to reserve one for yourself, then pop over the Renault 5 Turbo 3E Reservations page.