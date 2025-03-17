Renault 5 Turbo 3E OFFICIALLY confirmed for production

The Renault 5 Turbo 3E is officially confirmed as a limited run of 1980 boasting wild styling and 533bhp from its twin motors.

Before the new electric Renault 5 arrived on the roads, Renault turned up with the R5 Turbo 3E Drift EV as a one-off to celebrate 50 years since the arrival of the Renault 5 and as a way to add a performance glow to the then upcoming production model.

It came with mad looks inspired by the 1980s R5 Turbo, boasting 375bhp and a trio of modes – Turbo, Track Invader and Donut – offering Drifting, track fun and Donuts respectively.

Such was the reception for this mad one-off R5 Turbo Drift, Renault returned at the end of 2024 to reveal the 500bhp Renault 5 Turbo which was clearly a first look at a production model. And now that’s confirmed.

The Renault 5 Turbo 3E will arrive in 2027 and be limited to 1,980 units (1980 was the year the original R5 Turbo arrived) and come with a whopping 532bhp, up from the 500bhp promised when they revealed the car last year.

Power comes from a pair of in-wheel motors at the back good for 266bhp each, with the car built around a bespoke aluminium platform developed by Alpine, with 800V architecture and 350kW charging for its 70kWh battery, with Renault saying the motors deliver immediate power and get the R5 Turbo to 62mph in 3.5 seconds, with a set of driving modes – Snow, Regular, Race and Sport – with race mode including drift assist.

Inside is quite spartan with bucket seats, six-point harness, carbon fibre, Alcantara, a pair of modest screens and a vertical rally-style handbrake.

There’s no indication from Renault on pricing, but it could easily be anywhere between £100k and £200k, especially as Renault says “Customers will be able to combine a wide range of variants to create their own unique car”.

If you’re happy to buy whatever the price, reservations will open in the next few weeks.