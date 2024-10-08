Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II REVEALED – and there’s a Black Badge Ghost too

Rolls-Royce reveals the Ghost II with added technology and minor styling tweaks, also available as EWB and Black Badge.

It’s been four years since the current Rolls-Roye Ghost was revealed. It brought with it a new Platform and four-wheel drive and promised to be much less BMW 7 Series.

Now it’s time for a ‘Refresh’ for the Ghost, which RR is dubbing the Rolls-Royce Ghost II. It will be available in standard wheelbase, EWB, and as a sportier Black Badge model.

The cosmetically refreshed stuff is the usual facelift fodder with a titivated front end getting new air intakes, a sleeker grille and slimmer headlights, with the back end getting Spectre-inspired tail lights. There are also new 22″ alloys for both the regular models and the Black Badge as well as a new colour palette.

The inside doesn’t change much in its structure, but new materials, including a sustainable embroidered bamboo fabric and new veneer options, are on offer, and there’s a new more powerful Sound System, with single glass screen covering the screens from pillar to pillar

Power remains the same 563bhp from the 6.75-litre and 592bhp from the Black Badge.

Juliane Blasi, Head of Exterior Design, said:

Ghost Series II represents the fundamental tenets of Rolls-Royce — serenity, effortlessness and elegance — distilled into an expressive, monolithic form. Our clients asked for a design that would provide a stage for their Bespoke colour and material choices, whether quiet and restrained or bold and expressive. In line with their requirements, Ghost Series II is characterised by meaningful refinements that further enhance the motor car’s standing as a potent canvas for creativity.

Prices for the Ghost II haven’t been announced, but probably won’t change much from the current price just under £300k, but the comment from RR’s Design bod that “meaningful refinements that further enhance the motor car’s standing as a potent canvas for creativity” make it clear the expectation is for buyers to spec their Ghost to the gills and spend a chunk more.