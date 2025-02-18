Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge delivers 650bhp in INFINITY Mode

The electric Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge arrives with up to 650bhp and 793lb/ft of torque, good for 0-62mph in 4.1 seconds.

There was a time when Rolls-Royce was all about the cosseting and the waft, a salubrious cocoon for those who prefer to be driven than drive. But things have changed.

Now we get Black Badge RRs designed for a much younger clientele than was once the target market, so it’s no surprise that RR has come up with this, the Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge, to bring extra driving enjoyment – and more power – to its electric Spectre.

The regular RR Spectre was revealed back in 2022 with 577bhp, and was RR’s best-selling car in Europe in 2024, but here in the Black Badge version there’s a more potent 650bhp available, as well as 793lb/ft of torque, cutting the 0-60mph to 4.1 seconds.

That 650bhp is available by stabbing your finger on the ‘Infinity Mode’ button which unleashes the full beans – and delivers a more direct throttle response – and there’s also RR’s take on ‘Launch Mode’ with ‘Spirited Mode’. So definitely a driver-focussed Roller.

Other changes include new 23″ alloys, new backplate behind the grille, increased steering weight, tweaked roll stabilisation, new colour and coachline options and darkened chrome

All this electric Black Badge goodness was put to the test by RR by giving ‘stealth’ models to a select few for feedback, with RR saying:

Their emphatically positive response to Black Badge Spectre, and the motor car’s daring treatment that had been developed in their image, provided powerful validation of the most potent Rolls-Royce in history.