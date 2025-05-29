Skoda Enyaq SportLine 85 ADDS to the electric Enyaq’s offerings

Skoda adds to the electric Enyaq offerings with the new 2WD Skoda Enyaq SportLine 85 available as an SUV or Coupe.

It’s just a few months since we got prices and specs for the new electric Skoda Enyaq, with both SUV and Coupe versions on offer and prices starting from £39,000.

The new Enyaq came with a choice of SE L, Edition and Sportline trims, with a 201bhp 2WD powertrain, a 282bhp single motor with 82kWh battery and a dual motor version with the same battery and power as the bigger single-motor option on offer.

The entry-level model was the Enyaq 60 SE L with the smaller battery and motor and the only Enyaq available in SE L trim, with Edition models available with either of the 2WD powertrain options and Sportline versions only with the two-motor option.

Now, Skoda has had a look at the Enyaq offerings and decided there’s a huge gap in the range, so it’s added the Enyaq SportLine 85 to the range with the more powerful 2WD powertrain from the Edition 85 as an alternative to the 4WD 85x, available as either an SUV or Coupe.

The upshot is that the new 85 Sportline has the same 2282bhp as the 85x model, powered by the same 82kWh battery, but with range improved to 354 miles for the SUV and 356 miles for the Coupe.

Aside from the new powertrain, everything is the same as the 4WD Sportline, with prices for the Enyaq Sportline 85 starting at £47,260 and the Coupe at £49,160, a saving of £1,490 on the 4WD version