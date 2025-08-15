Skoda Vision O Concept teased again – previews a future ELECTRIC Skoda Octavia Estate [Video]

Ahead of a debut at the Munich Motor Show in September, Skoda is back with another tease for the Vision O Electric Estate Concept.

It’s only been two weeks since Skoda started the tease for the Vision O Concept , a concept car heading for the Munich Motor Show in September and previewing a future electric Octavia Estate.

All we got two weeks ago was a shady side view of the Vision O, so a new tease should tell us more. Shouldn’t it?

Well, it sort of does, although all we get in terms of visuals is a slightly less shadowy front three-quarter view, allowing us to see a bit more than before, along with a bit of a promo video (below).

What we can see is a long-ish bonnet with sculptured lines, a sloping nose with what looks like the latest take on the Tech-Deck nose seen on the Elroq, and a sloping roofline with raked tailgate.

Oliver Stefani, Head of Design, said:

Vision O design concept highlights our commitment to pushing boundaries and continuously bringing innovation to future automotive design. Clear lines emphasise simplicity, showcasing totally that we remain true to our brand values. Vision O is extremely practical for everyday use and brings surprising and thoughtful details.

We don’t think the Vision O is likely to turn into a production Octavia Estate for a couple of years – at around the same time as a new Electric VW Golf arrives – but it does seem that Vision O is a very strong pointer to what we can expect, with the voiceover for the teaser video (below) declaring “What if a concept car wasn’t about showing off, but showing up for real life?”