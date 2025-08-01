Skoda Vision O Concept TEASED – previews a future Electric Octavia/Superb Estate

Skoda has delivered a tease for the Vision O Concept, previewing a future electric Estate and due to debut in Munich in September.

If there’s one thing Skoda does well (although there are many) it’s delivering appealing and practical Estate cars, something it did even back in the ‘Shed’ days before it became a VW Group brand (although those earlier cars weren’t exactly appealing), with the current Octavia and Superb Estates delivering for those who, quite rightly, think an Estate is a much better bet than an SUV.

Now, Skoda is making it clear that, despite heading down the EV road in a big way, Estates will still be a big part of Skoda’s electric offerings and is teasing a first look at an electric concept with this, the Skoda Vision O Concept.

We should probably assume that the Vision O previews a future electric Octavia Estate, but with EV packaging delivering much more passenger and load space than an ICE, it seems likely the Vision O will turn into a single model Estate offering covering the needs of both Octavia and Superb Estate buyers.

Although the teaser image gives little away, it does deliver a familiar Skoda Estate shape with a steeply raked windscreen and gently sloping roof.

Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Škoda Auto, said:

The Škoda Vision O design study will highlight the future trajectory of estate models under the influence of new technologies, sustainability, and the deep experience of Škoda Auto in this segment. This will be one of our most significant steps in developing and evolving our design language even further for this period of transition in the automotive industry.

Despite the Vision O’s debut at next month’s Munich Motor Show, any subsequent production model is probably a couple of years away and expected to be built on the new VW Group SSP Platform, which will also be used on the next-generation electric VW Golf.