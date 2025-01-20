SLOWEST-SELLING used cars of 2024 – from Skoda Enyaq Coupe to Hyundai Ioniq 6

Auto Trader reveals the slowest-selling used cars in 2024, with the bottom ten taking six times longer to sell than the fastest sellers.

When it comes to deciding which used car you fancy, there’s an extra consideration to bear in mind; how long does it take to sell?

How long a used car sits on a forecourt before it finally goes off to a new home can have quite an influence on what sort of discount you can negotiate, with cars which sell slowly likely to be far more open to a negotiated price than those which sell quickly.

If you’re looking for a chunk off your used car but, looking for a Mercedes GLB petrol hybrid or Mercedes A-Class Petrol – which, on average, take around 16 days to shift – much of a discount is out of the question.

The same goes for other quick-selling cars like the Peuegot 3008, Ford Kuga, MG ZS, Dacia Duster and Polestar 2 – all of which took less than 20 days to flog – but when it comes to slow-selling cars you’re likely to see dealers more willing to discount. And there’s quite a selection in the list of the 10 slowest-selling cars of 2024.

The list starts off with the electric Skoda Enyaq Coupe which took a whopping 90 days to shift followed by the Audi Q5, Lexus RX, BMW 5 Series PHEV and the BMW i5, with the slowest-selling car of all the Hyundai Ioniq 6 which took 125 days to sell.

So if you’re looking for a chunk off the sticker price on your used car buy, the happy hunting ground is the list below.

Slowest-selling used cars of 2024

Rank Make Model Body Type Fuel Band Age Cohort(years) Average days to sell 1 Skoda Enyaq Coupe Electric up to 1 Year 90 2 Audi Q5 SUV Petrol Plug-in Hybrid up to 1 Year 92 3 Lexus RX SUV Petrol Plug-in Hybrid up to 1 Year 93 4 BMW 5 Series Estate Petrol Plug-in Hybrid up to 1 Year 96 5 BMW i5 Saloon Electric up to 1 Year 99 6 Bentley Continental Coupe Petrol 10 to 15 Years 100 7 Peugeot 408 Hatchback Petrol Plug-in Hybrid 1 to 3 Years 110 8 Citroen C5 X Hatchback Petrol Plug-in Hybrid 1 to 3 Years 110.5 9 Lexus RX SUV Petrol Hybrid up to 1 Year 114 10 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Saloon Electric 1 to 3 Years 125