SLOWEST-SELLING used cars of 2024 – from Skoda Enyaq Coupe to Hyundai Ioniq 6

By

Skoda Enyaq Coupe - one of the UK's slowest-selling used cars in 2024

Auto Trader reveals the slowest-selling used cars in 2024, with the bottom ten taking six times longer to sell than the fastest sellers.

When it comes to deciding which used car you fancy, there’s an extra consideration to bear in mind; how long does it take to sell?

How long a used car sits on a forecourt before it finally goes off to a new home can have quite an influence on what sort of discount you can negotiate, with cars which sell slowly likely to be far more open to a negotiated price than those which sell quickly.

If you’re looking for a chunk off your used car but, looking for a Mercedes GLB petrol hybrid or Mercedes A-Class Petrol – which, on average, take around 16 days to shift – much of a discount is out of the question.

The same goes for other quick-selling cars like the Peuegot 3008, Ford Kuga, MG ZS, Dacia Duster and Polestar 2 – all of which took less than 20 days to flog – but when it comes to slow-selling cars you’re likely to see dealers more willing to discount. And there’s quite a selection in the list of the 10 slowest-selling cars of 2024.

The list starts off with the electric Skoda Enyaq Coupe which took a whopping 90 days to shift followed by the Audi Q5, Lexus RX, BMW 5 Series PHEV and the BMW i5, with the slowest-selling car of all the Hyundai Ioniq 6 which took 125 days to sell.

So if you’re looking for a chunk off the sticker price on your used car buy, the happy hunting ground is the list below.

Slowest-selling used cars of 2024

RankMakeModelBody TypeFuel BandAge Cohort(years)Average days to sell
1SkodaEnyaqCoupeElectricup to 1 Year90
2AudiQ5SUVPetrol Plug-in Hybridup to 1 Year92
3LexusRXSUVPetrol Plug-in Hybridup to 1 Year93
4BMW5 SeriesEstatePetrol Plug-in Hybridup to 1 Year96
5BMWi5SaloonElectricup to 1 Year99
6BentleyContinentalCoupePetrol10 to 15 Years100
7Peugeot408HatchbackPetrol Plug-in Hybrid1 to 3 Years110
8CitroenC5 XHatchbackPetrol Plug-in Hybrid1 to 3 Years110.5
9LexusRXSUVPetrol Hybridup to 1 Year114
10HyundaiIONIQ 6SaloonElectric1 to 3 Years125

