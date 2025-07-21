Subaru E-Outback is an ELECTRIC Outback heading for the UK in 2026

The Subaru E-Outback will join Subaru’s offerings in the UK in 2026 as a re-badged Subaru Trailseeker with 375bhp and 279-mile range.

The Subaru Outback has never been a fashionable car, but it has always been a proper workhorse with decent off-road chops for those who want a workhorse which will deliver all you ask and not let you down.

It’s four years since the current Outback arrived in the UK, and although there is a new version in the offing, it’s not expected to come to the UK and Europe. Instead, we’re getting this – the new Subaru E-Outback. Yes, it’s an electric Outback.

Already revealed in the US as the Subaru Trailseeker, Subaru is playing on the reputation and history of the Outback this side of the Pond to retain the familiar Outback moniker, adding to Subaru’s current Solterra EV offering (and joining the new Subaru Uncharted).

Still sporting familiar ‘Outback’ looks, the E-Outback comes with a new light signature at the front, 210mm ground clearance, roof rails, skid plates and extensive use of black protective cladding to emphasise its butch-ness, with the interior coming with a 14.0″ infotainment, small driver display and some actual buttons for Audio and Climate.

The E-Outback gets Subaru’s symmetrical all-wheel drive with a motor on each axle delivering a combined 375bhp – good for 0-62mph in 4.4 seconds – powered by a 74.7kWh battery promising range of 279 miles.

The new Subaru E-Outback is expected to arrive in the UK in early 2026.