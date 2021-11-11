Subaru REVEALS its take on the Toyota bZ4x – the electric Subaru Solterra

The Subaru Solterra is revealed as Subaru takes the wraps off its take on the electric Toyota bZ4x ahead of going on sale in 2022.

At the end of October, Toyota took the wraps off its first proper series production electric car – the Toyota bZ4x – as it finally makes its move into the burgeoning EV market with an SUV/Crossover to tempt buyers to dip their toe into EVs with a company renowned for reliability.

But, just as we saw a number of years ago with the Toyota GT86, the bZ4x isn’t only going to be a Toyota, it’s also going to be a Subaru. And now Subaru takes the wraps off its take on the bZ4x with the new electric Subaru Solterra.

As we’ve already seen, the differences between the Toyota and Subaru are minimal, with Subaru putting their own front face on the bZ4x and changing the taillights a bit – and adding Solterra badges – but there’s not a lot of difference.

We had thought the Subaru USP would be only a four-wheel-drive offering with a motor on each axle but, although a 4WD version with Grip Control is the headline act there is also a FWD model. Although whether that will come to the UK or not remains to be seen.

Inside there is nothing to choose between architecture of the twins, although Subaru will mark some differences with material and colour choices.

Elsehwre all’s the same as the Toyota, with the FWD model getting 201bhp and the AWD 214bhp, a 71.4kWh batter for a range of up to 300 miles and charge rates of 150kW.

The Subaru Solterra will go on sale in the UK in the middle of next year (2022).