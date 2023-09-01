Tesla Model 3 gets a tweak or three to stave off new competition – like the BMW i4

The Tesla Model 3 gets a facelift with cosmetic tweaks, improved tech and more range to tackle competition from newer EVs.

It’s more than seven years since we first saw the electric Tesla Model 3, as Tesla downsized the Model S to enter a whole new market with its smaller – BMW 3 Series-sized – saloon, and it’s been rather successful.

But new competition from the likes of the BMW i4, Polestar 2 and Ioniq 6 means Tesla has to work a little harder to keep ahead, so the Model 3 gets a facelift – although it still looks like the current Model 3.

The cosmetic tweaks for the Model 3 are the usual facelift fodder, with tweaked front end with slimmer headlights and new bumper, C-shaped rear lights, new rear bumper with big fake diffuser, and new 18″ and 19″ wheels.

The tweaks to the body have lowered the drag coefficient to 0.219 which has in turn improved range, with RWD Model 3s now managing 344 miles and Long Range 421 miles.

Other changes include new acoustic glass, quieter tyres, new bushings and seals and better sound-deadening for a quieter cabin, and an interior with a new steering wheel which now has indicator buttons rather than stalks, new wraparound ambient lighting and a gear selector moved to the touchscreen (wrong).

The Tesla statement tablet screen is still 15.4″ but comes with more screen space, there’s room to wirelessly charge two phones under the screen and there’s a new 8″ screen in the back that can control HVAC and infotainment.

No news yet as to when the new Tesla Model 3 will be available in the UK, and no prices either.