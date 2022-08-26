Tesla Model Y gets CHEAPER in the UK – but you do lose a motor

A new entry-level model for the Tesla Model Y electric SUV goes on sale in the UK, offering a RWD single motor Model Y from £51,990.

If you’re in the market for an electric, compact-ish, electric family SUV, you may well have been looking at the Tesla Model Y. But it isn’t cheap (what EVs are?).

The entry-level Model Y in the UK has been the Model Y Long Range with its AWD and a price tag of £57,990, and if you go a bit daft and opt for the Model Y Performance then Tesla will want to relieve you of a not inconsiderable £67,990.

But now there’s a new Model Y option with a new entry-level model costing from a slightly more reasonable £51,990. Although we’d take Hyundai’s range-topping Ioniq 5 for much the same money.

The price for the new Model Y means there are sacrifices, so you only get an electric motor at the back good for 0-60 in around 6.6 seconds and on to 135mph, promising range of 283 miles.

Of course, you can spend more on the Model Y by ticking option boxes, with Tesla wanting an extra £2,100 to up the standard fit 19″ alloys to 20″ (and you’ll sacrifice 16 miles of range), £1,090 for a tow bar, £1,100 for a black and white interior, enhanced autopilot for £3,400 and a whopping £6,800 for Full Self-Driving Capability.

Tesla says that if you get your finger out and order the new RWD Model Y now you can probably have it before the end of the year.