The Peugeot 308 is the 2022 Women’s World Car of the Year – beating off the EV challenge

The Peugeot 308 has beaten off competition from a trio of electric cars to be declared the 2022 Women’s World Car of the Year.

We’ve moaned (even this morning) that it seems impossible for anything other than an EV to win a Car of the Year gong at the moment, despite EVs being out of reach for most.

But now some common sense has prevailed with the judges of the 2022 Women’s World Car of the Year (WWCOTY), and they’ve declared the new Peugeot 308 the winner, beating off competition from a trio of electric cars – Mustang Mach-E, BMW iX and Audi e-Tron GT – as well as the Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Kia Sportage.

What’s equally good to see is the common sense comments from the judges on the winning Peugeot, with one, Malene Raith from Denmark, saying “It is not an expensive dream car for the lucky few, but a car that most families can afford”.

The award for the 2022 Women’s World Car of the Year comes on International Women’s Day, with strong praise for the 308, applauding its design, technology and efficient powertrains.

With prices in the UK for the Peugeot 308 starting at just £24,635, it makes far more sense for a family than an EV. A worthy winner.