The ULTIMATE McLaren collection – including a McLaren F1 – up for grabs

Mansour Ojjeh’s ‘Last of Legends’ collection of 20 McLaren Models – including the last McLaren F1 – comes up for sale.

Mansour Ojjeh, who died in 2021, was instrumental in the creation of the McLaren business we see today, with a massive passion for McLaren road cars which led to the creation of what is arguably the greatest collection of McLaren road cars in existence.

Dubbed the ‘Last of Legends’ collection, almost all of the twenty-car collection is painted in Ojjeh’s own shade of McLaren Orange, and almost all have zero mileage and are the last ever models built.

The cars include the Speedtail, P1, Senna, Elva and Sabre (one of only 16 built), with a P1 GTR with a few miles on the clock from McLaren Track days.

But the jewel in the crown – and a big chunk of the collection’s value – is a McLaren F1 road car with just 1,180km on the clock.

Every single car – bar the P1 GTR and F1 – has zero miles on the clock and is in factory-delivered condition and maintained under McLaren’s direct instruction, a service no other collector has received.

The whole collection is up for grabs with Tom Hartley Jnr, who said:

This is the most significant McLaren road car collection ever assembled, and I sincerely hope it is acquired by a single buyer, just as the Ecclestone Grand Prix collection was, which we sold earlier this year.

So, how much will Mansour Ojjeh’s ‘Last of Legends’ collection of 20 McLaren Models fetch? £50 million?£100 million? More?