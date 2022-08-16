Thinking of getting an electric car? Read this first.

More people than ever are choosing an electric car as their next vehicle. There are many benefits to adopting an EV into your lifestyle and one of the main ones is the less harmful impact they have on the environment. An eco-friendly vehicle can help to reduce your carbon footprint and improve air quality for all. So, with this in mind, if you’re looking to get an electric car, there are a few things you should consider first before you head to the dealer. Let’s take a look.

How do electric cars work?

Instead of using a petrol or diesel motor, electric cars are fuelled by an electric motor. The electric motor is powered by rechargeable batteries which then turn the wheels. The power can be sent straight to the wheels so acceleration can be faster and electric cars can feel lighter to drive. The batteries inside an electric motor can be recharged by plugging them in to a charger at home or a designated charging point and then takes electricity from the national grid.

Benefits of electric cars

If you’re thinking of investing in an electric car, there are many benefits to adopting an eco-friendly vehicle into your life.

Better for the environment. Unlike petrol or diesel alternatives, electric cars don’t have a tailpipe which means no harmful pollutants are released into the environment. CO2 emissions from petrol and diesel cars contribute to the effects of global warming and increase air pollution. Driving an electric car can help to improve air quality, human and environmental health and reduce the rate of global warming.

Low running costs. The price of petrol and diesel has been at an all-time high in 2022 which makes EVs a smarter choice for many. It costs considerably less to recharge an electric car than it would to fill up a combustion engine with fuel.

Higher resale value. Electric cars don’t depreciate as quickly as other options on the marker, which means you can benefit when you come to sell your electric vehicle when you’re ready.

Factors to consider:



From reading the benefits of buying an electric car above, you may be wondering what’s the catch. EVs are great for many but there are a few factors you should consider first to see if you could live with an EV.

High purchase price. Whilst you can benefit from low running costs with an EV, they cost considerably more to purchase. Due to the modern technology involved, electric cars have a high initial cost to buy. The cheapest electric car in the UK that can suit a family starts from around £25k.

Range anxiety. Range anxiety is the term used to describe the worry that your EV will run out of range before you reach your destination. You will then also need to wait for the vehicle to recharge before you can set off again.

Hybrid choices. If you want to adopt a more eco-friendly lifestyle but don’t want to go full electric, you could consider a hybrid car finance deal instead. Hybrid cars use both a petrol engine and an electric motor. If you opt for a plug-in hybrid, you can use the electric motor independently and then use your fuel source when you run out of range.

How to purchase an EV



If you still have your heart set on an electric car. There are a number of ways in which you can purchase one.

Government grants

In the UK, there are grants available to help people buy an electric car. This grant gives buyers money off the purchase price of a brand-new EV. However, this Plug in Car Grant was scrapped as of June 2022. There are still grants in place to help with the cost of having a home charger installed though.

Electric car finance

If you’re struggling to pay for an electric vehicle outright, you could consider an electric car finance deal. Electric cars have also been on the market for a number of years now so if your budget is low, a used electric car on finance could be a great way to take out a smaller loan and make more affordable monthly payments.