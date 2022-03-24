This is how Nissan is heading in to an ELECTRIC future in the UK

Nissan is heading in to an electric future with six electrified models including BEVs and e-Power hybrid models available this summer.

With every car maker on the planet heading in to a legislation-driven future without ICE power, electrified models are becoming more important by the day, if for no other reason than that it’ll be Hobson’s choice when sales of ICE cars ends in 2030 (if it actually happens).

Nissan, despite its early lead in BEVs with the Leaf, has been a bit slower than many in rolling out new electrified models, but now it wants you to know it’s on its game and has plans to have six electrified models available in the UK by this summer.

At the entry-level of electrification comes the Juke Hybrid, followed by the new Qashqai e-Power, using Nissan’s new ‘Driven by Petrol’ EV, offering an electric car driving experience but without range anxiety. The Qashqai e-Power will be joined by the Nissan X-Trail e-Power offering the same innovative hybrid setup.

The BEV bit of Nissan’s offering starts with the familiar Leaf, but it is joined this summer by the arrival with customers of the new Nissan Ariya electric Crossover Coupe, a car which promises much but may be a bit hampered by strong prices. The final bit of the EV offering is the Nissan Townstar LCV.

Nissan’s Guillaume Cartier, said:

Nissan is charging towards an electrified future, with Europe leading the way. We have established a clear direction through Ambition 2030 and with our new electrified line-up we are truly paving the way to a sustainable future.