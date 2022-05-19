THIS is the 2024 electric Renault Scenic – but with a hydrogen range-extender powertrain

The Renault Scenic Vision Concept is revealed as a look at the 2024 electric Renault Scenic, but previewing future technologies too.

We’re well used to car makers churning out early looks at future EVs, so the arrival of the Renault Scenic Vision Concept (pictured above) previewing an electric Scenic for 2024 isn’t really anything new.

But, apart from the design – which looks set to make it to production almost exactly as is – the Scenic Concept points to the design of future Renault EVs, and its ambitions for tech.

Those future tech promises include an innovative hydrogen range-extender powertrain, with the same motor as the electric Megane delivering 211bhp powered by a 40kWh battery. But the battery can also be charged by a 15 kW hydrogen fuel cell, with Renault claiming a five-minute hydrogen top-up will yield a range of 500 miles.

As well as the innovative powertrain, Renault says 70 per cent of the materials in the Scenic Concept are recycled, and 95 per cent of the car can subsequently be recycled.

It all sounds very promising, but it’s not going to arrive with the electric Scenic in 2024.

When the Scenic EV arrives (Scenic E-Tech?) it will almost certainly be powered by a similar powertrain to the Megane E-Tech, which means an output of up to 215bhp powered by a 60kWh battery and a range of around 300 miles.

Not only will the powertrain be more prosaic than the clever hydrogen range-extender in the concept, so too will be the use of recycled materials, expected to be just 25 per cent.

So, a new Renault Scenic E-Tech in 2024, and a wish list for the future on hydrogen and recyclables.