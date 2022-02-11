This is the FIRST look at the SMART #1 – Smart’s new Electric Compact SUV

SMART reveals a first look at their new electric compact SUV – dubbed SMART #1 – as it prepares to launch the new model later in 2022.

After years of limping along, propped-up by Mercedes money and seemingly never making a profit, SMART is now a joint venture between Mercedes and Geely and is planning a new range of electric cars in a bid to turn SMART from a maker of quirky little cars in to a mainstream success.

We got a first look at what the ‘New’ SMART has planned last year with the reveal of the SMART SUV Concept – a compact electric SUV – and now that concept is soon to become a production car with a new name – SMART #1 – and we get a first look at it with the photos above and below.

It seems SMART is eschewing the familiar ForTwo and ForFour monikers in favour of a nomenclature that’s down with the kids, so the hashtag in front of the number is the way forward for this and future SMART models. Well, at least they won’t run out of model numbers.

From what we can see, the #1 doesn’t differ greatly from the concept we saw last year – minus, of course, the usual concept fripperies – with its slippery shape, active grille and flush door handles.

The design is by Mercedes, but the underpinnings are by Geely, so the expectation is it will sit on the same SEA Platform expected to underpin a new small Volvo, meaning battery packs up to 70kWh and power up to 270bhp.

Now the tease for the SMART #1 has started, expect a tease or two more before it’s revealed later this year.