THIS is the new 690bhp Aston Martin V12 Vantage – but you can’t have one

The new – and last – Aston Martin V12 Vantage is revealed with 690bhp and good for 62mph in 3.4 seconds. And all 333 are already sold.

Aston Martin has been fond of sticking its biggest engine in to its smallest car (no, not the Cygnet), so it’s about time the V12 went back in to the Vantage to make it a bit special. And here it is, the last V12 Vantage with just 333 being built and all sold. Although whether all are still sold in the coming weeks as Ukraine fallout bites, who knows?

Slotting in to the space you usually get a V8 in a Vantage is Aston’s 5.2-litre V12, here delivering 690bhp and 555lb/ft of torque, good for 62mph in 3.4 seconds and on to 200mph.

Aston has tweaked the Vantage’s standard eight-speed ZF auto to work with the V12, with power going to the back wheels via a mechanical limited-slip diff.

Bodywork changes include a tweaked front end made from carbon fibre – as are the spoiler and sills – 40mm wider track, big cooling air intake on the bonnet, new exhaust, big back wing (a delete option) and track-style rear diffuser.

There’s also a newly calibrated steering system promising sharper turn-in, carbon-ceramic brakes, stiffer springs, new strut brace and fuel tank brace. Inside is pretty much standard Vantage.

Aston Martin boss Tobias Moers said:

Every great sportscar brand has a hero car. For Aston Martin in more recent years that car has been the V12 Vantage. Now it is time to bring this bloodline to a close, fittingly with the most spectacular example yet – the fastest, most powerful and most dynamically capable V12 Vantage ever.

Aston hasn’t confirmed how much the new V12 Vantage costs, but it’s thought to be in excess of £250k.