THIS is the new Aston Martin DBX ‘S’ – the “world’s most powerful luxury SUV”

Aston Martin releases the first photo of the new Aston Martin DBX ‘S’ – billed as the “world’s most powerful luxury SUV”.

Just last week, Aston Martin turned up with a tease for a new variant of the DBX SUV – expected to be the DBX ‘S’ – ahead of a debut on 1 February.

That tease told us little, except for AML’s declaration that it will be the “world’s most powerful luxury SUV”, but now Aston is back for another tease, arguably leaving time for a third and final tease ahead of the official reveal next Tuesday (1 February). And this time we get an actual photo of the new DBX (above).

As you’d expect from a ‘tease’, the new DBX photo is very shadowy (we’ve given it a dose of Photoshop to make it more visible) but it does give us some clues of what’s going on.

There appears to be a new splitter at the front and a big diffuser at the back, some new alloys and, judging by previous spy shots, we can expect a more aggressive nose with big grille and new bumper. But what we still don’t know is what’s going to power the DBX ‘S’.

The front runners are a hot version of the AMG V8 currently under the bonnet of the regular DBX or Aston’s own V12. There is the possibility that it could be a PHEV, but that’s expected later.

Whatever powers the DBX S it’s going to have to offer something around 700bhp if it’s to claim the title of the “world’s most powerful luxury SUV”, although that depends on exactly what AML consider a ‘luxury’ SUV. Could they mean just the Bentley Bentayga, or are they including the Porsche Cayenne and Lamborghini Urus?

We’ll find out next week.