This is the new electric BMW i3 – but it’s probably not the new i3 you expect

A new electric BMW 3 Series arrives with the launch of the BMW i3 eDrive35L in China, a long-wheelbase electric take on the 3 Series.

The BMW i3 has been with us for a very long time as an appealing electric oddity from BMW, but it’s about to head for the BMW graveyard as BMW starts to deliver a new range of EVs to try and catch up with the market, having effectively squandered the early start advantage in EVs it had with the i3 and i8.

We’ve already got a number of electric BMWs hitting showrooms, including what until quite recently would have been seen as an electric 3 Series Coupe with the BMW i4. And now the two-door electric 4 Series is joined by a new electric 3 Series with the BMW i3 eDrive35L. Although, at least for now, it’s a China-only model.

As is China’s wont, the electric 3 Series is a LWB version for added lounging space in the back, which handily allows extra room for bolting in a 70kWh battery pack promising 327 miles range (on China’s test cycle) powering an electric motor at the back good for 278bhp and 295lb/ft of torque, with decent performance of 0-62mph in 6.2 seconds.

Cosmetic changes for the electric 3 Series look to be minimal, with a closed-off grille, different front bumper and blue highlights.

Sales of the electric i3 saloon start in May, but it seems BMW has no plans to sell it outside China.