This is the new Hybrid V12 Lamborghini Revuelto

The Lamborghini Revuelto is revealed as a 1,001bhp hybrid V12 replacement for the Lamborghini Aventador.

Lamborghini revealed proper details on the LB744 replacement for the Aventador, but now we get a full reveal of the new Lamborghini and its name – the Lamborghini Revuelto. Which actually means scrambled (appropriate for a hybrid) but is also the name of a Spanish Bull.

The Revuelto comes with an updated take on the Aventador’s V12 which delivers 813bhp on its own, but the addition of electric motors at the front and another on the eight-speed double-clutch ‘box – powered by a 3.8kWh battery – taking the total to 1,001bhp.

Clearly, with its very modest battery, the hybrid bit is there to boost performance (and headline emissions), with 0-62mph delivered in 2.5 seconds on the way to 217mph.

There’s a plethora of ‘Modes’ to tweak everything, with Recharge (to charge the battery), Hybrid and Performance settings for the powertrain and City, Road, Sport, Track and Track ESC OFF driving modes too.

The interior of the Revuelto looks a decent place to be with more headroom, a trio of screens (including one for the passenger), cupholders, more headroom and space for your phone. Although it all seems a bit more Audi and a bit less mad Lambo. Which seems a shame.

Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini boss, said:

The new Revuelto is a milestone in the history of Lamborghini, and an important pillar in our Direzione Cor Tauri electrification strategy. It is a unique and innovative car but at the same time faithful to our DNA: the V12 is an iconic symbol of our super sports heritage and history. Revuelto was born to break the mould, combining a new 12-cylinder engine with hybrid technology, creating the perfect balance between delivering the emotion that our clients want with the necessity to reduce emissions.

If the V12 Hybrid Revuelto floats your boat, then you can expect to have to find the wrong side of £450,000 to put one in your garage when production starts later this year. Although it looks like the Revuelto is already sold out for at least the first year.