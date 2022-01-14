This is the Toyota GRMN Yaris – a limited-run GR Yaris with added bonkers

The Toyota GRMN Yaris is revealed as a hardcore, limited-run version of the GR Yaris, with just 500 units all for Japan.

The Toyota GR Yaris has been a big hit since it arrived a couple of years ago, garnering almost universal praise and plaudits for its performance and appeal, all from a car that started life as a sensible small hatch.

But if you thought the GR Yaris was bonkers and extreme – especially coming from normally staid Toyota – then you ain’t seen nothing yet.

Arriving at the Tokyo Auto Salon this week is the GRMN Yaris (pictured above), which takes the Yaris to a whole new level of bonkers for road and track.

Power stays the same as the JDM GR Yaris at 268bhp (with a slight increase in torque), but the gearbox gets closer ratios (and lower final drive) and there are new mechanical limited-slip diffs too.

Weight is cut by using CFRP for the bonnet, roof and spoiler, and the back seats are binned too to save a modest 20kg – and replaced by a big brace – with lower suspension, with an extra 545 spot welds and more glue to improve rigidity.

Buyers will also have the option of Circuit Pack with 18″ BBS wheels, Bilstein Shocks, matte paint and body kit, or a Rally Pack with rollbar, tweaked dampers, underbody protection and less butch look.

The GRMN Yaris costs from around £45k in Japan, but adding the Circuit Pack (only available on 50 cars) pushes that up to £55k.

There seem to be no plans to offer the GRMN Yaris in the UK or Europe, but it seems likely the Circuit Pack and Rally Pack could arrive for the GR Yaris at some point.