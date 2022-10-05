Titivated DS 7 costs from £36,760 – but the trio of DS 7 PHEVs are a chunk more

The recently updated DS 7 goes on sale in the UK with a choice of three powertrains and five trim levels and prices from £36,760.

DS recently revealed the updated DS 7 (no longer with its ‘Crossback’ tag), and it now goes on sale in the UK with prices starting from £36,760.

That £36,760 gets you into the BlueHDI 130 DS 7, but it’s the outlier in the range with all the other powertrains offering PHEV power, and with prices a chunk more as a result.

The trio of PHEVs are the DS 7 E-Tense 225 with FWD and 222bhp, E-Tense 4×4 300 and E-Tense 4×4 360 coming with 4WD and 296bhp and 355bhp respectively, and with a 14.4kWh battery promising EV range of up to 42 miles.

All models come with the titivations revealed a few months ago to lights, wheels and grille and in a choice of Performance Line, Performance Line+, Rivoli, Opera and Opera Première trim options.

Performance Line models come with 19″ black alloys, black grille, black Alcantara seats, DS IRIS with 3D Nav, Voice, Bluetooth and OTA. There’s also a 12″ infotainment and 12.3″ driver display and Advanced Safety Pack.

Performance Line+ models add roof rails, 180 reversing camera, front parking sensors and heated windscreen, with the interior getting heated electric seats in the front and leather steering wheel. Prices start at £39,460 for the BlueHDI, rising to £55,790 for the 4×4 360 model.

Rivoli models add different 19″ alloys (21″ on 4×4 360 models), brilliant black grille with chrome accents, chrome DS wings and badges, chrome roof rails, Nappa leather, massaging front seats and a BRM clock. Prices start at £40,660 rising to £56,990.

Opera models come with DS trademark Nappa Watchstrap leather, ventilated front seats, DS Drive Assist, electric tailgate, panoramic roof and wireless phone charging. Not available with the BlueHDI engine, prices start at £51,540 rising to £60,440.

If you really want to gild the lily, there’s also an Opera Premiere model too adding 21″ alloys, 360 reversing camera, DS Night Vision, electric tailgate with handsfree, and Focal Electra Sound. Only available with the E-Tense 4×4 360 powertrain, it costs £62,490.

Now on sale, the titivated DS 7 will start arriving with customers next month (November 2022).