Toyota Corolla Concept previews a RADICAL new look for Toyota’s all-time best-seller

Toyota reveals a new Corolla Concept at the Tokyo Motor Show with radical looks and the promise of Hybrid, PHEV and BEV powertrains.

The Toyota Corolla is something of a motoring phenomenon with more than 50 million sold since it arrived almost 60 years ago, although, unlike cars such as the VW Beetle and Porsche 911, you’d be hard-pushed to see a familiar design flowing across the years.

But despite the many different looks for the Corolla over the years, it’s always been a dependable and safe buy – perhaps bordering on boring a lot of the time – with no radical departures to alienate its conservative demographic. But things look to be changing for the Corolla.

Earlier this month, we revealed the first photos of a radical new Toyota Corolla Concept, which we assumed was a first look at a new Corolla EV. But it’s more than that.

Toyota has now revealed the Corolla Concept officially at the Toyota Motor Show, confirming its radical new look and also giving us a look at the equally radical interior.

With a swoopy Coupe roofline, sharp angles, full-width light bars, pixel lighting and a small ducktail spoiler, this Corolla looks like a car you’d want to buy, rather than one you buy just because it’s well-built, totally reliable and will last forever.

Inside is perhaps more concept than future production with its minimalist look, a car-shaped gear lever, controls on a pod near the steering wheel and no real dashboard to speak of.

Toyota hasn’t revealed any Powertrain details, but it does say it will come with EV, PHEV and Hybrid options and even a new generation of ICE.

Which all looks very promising for the world’s best-selling model of all time.