Toyota GR Supra MANUAL goes on sale in the UK – and there’s a ‘Goodwood’ Edition too

The Toyota GR Supra with manual gearbox goes on sale in the UK from £5 as the GR Supra manual makes its UK dynamic debut at Goodwood.

The manual gearbox and a third pedal is becoming something of a rarity, with modern auto ‘boxes delivering quicker responses than any human can actually manage and EVs effectively coming with no gears.

But, for petrolheads, there’s still something special about changing gears manually. And, it seems, putting pressure on car makers to deliver manual versions of sporty cars can have an impact.

According to Toyota, which announced a manual version of the GR Supra a couple of months ago, it was doing so in response to customer demand. Not only that, but they say they expect the manual version of the Supra to be the best-seller. Now, with the Supra Manual going on sale in the UK, Toyota will soon discover how strong sales of the manual will actually be.

Coinciding with the GR Supra’s UK dynamic debut at Goodwood this week, Toyota has now put the manual version of the Supra on sale in the UK, with prices starting at £53,495.

Your £53.5k buys you into the entry-level GR Supra complete with 19″ alloys, decent Sound, Alcantara seats and parking sensors, with the GR Supra Pro (from £55,995) adding in electric leather seats, 12-speaker JBL Audio, HUD and LED dual-beam headlights.

Also on offer is a ‘Goodwood’ special edition – the GR Supra Pro Special Edition – with the same GR Supra Pro spec as the car busy at Goodwood this week which comes with a Matt White paint job, tan leather and black highlights. It costs the same as the regular Supra Pro.

If you’re up for a manual Supra and keen to buy, you can go to Toyota’s website from today to place an order, or to your local Toyota dealer from the 27th.