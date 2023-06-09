Toyota GR86 BACK on sale in the UK

The Toyota GR86, which went on sale in 2022 and sold out in 90 minutes, is back on sale in the UK but by invitation only.

It’s two years since the Toyota GR86 arrived as Gazoo Racing lent its initials to a replacement for the GT86, promising more of everything and a still (quite) affordable price.

But it took another year for the GR86 to go on sale, and with a price of £29,995 for a fun-driving, good-looking car it was no surprise that the UK’s allocation sold out in just 90 minutes.

The fun driving for the GR86 came courtesy of a new 2.4-litre petrol engine good for 231bhp and 0-62mph in 6.9 seconds, and the headline price was made even more tempting with a 24-month PCP deal from Toyota at just £299 a month (after a £4,777 deposit).

Now, more than a year on from the GR86 selling out, Toyota has revealed they’ve managed to get a further allocation of cars (the initial allocation was just 430) and, although they’re not saying, it seems unlikely this new allocation is bigger.

So instead of actually putting it on sale, they’re inviting those who went on a waiting list for a cancelled order after the initial run sold out, and they clearly don’t have enough cars to offer it to everyone on the list.

It’s good news for anyone wanting to bag an affordable and entertaining ICE sports car before the mad rush into EVs consigns them to the history book, but the downside is the price has gone up, from £29,995 last year to £32,450 now.