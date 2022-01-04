Toyota Hilux GR Sport REVEALED as Toyota gives its Pick-up a GR Sport makeover

The Toyota Hilux GR Sport arrives to top Toyota’s Hilux Pick-up range, with a GR Sport makeover inside and out and tweaked suspension.

Toyota has been busy of late rolling out GR Sport versions across its range – like the Corolla GR Sport and C-HR GR Sport – and now it’s the turn of the Hilux Pick-up to get a GR Sport makeover to top the Hilux range.

Inspired by the success Gazoo Racing has had with the Hilux in the Dakar Rally, the Hilux GR Sport arrives to top the Hilux Pick-up range, but as well as a cosmetic tweak or three it also gets a bit of suspension tweaking too.

That means new monotube shock absorbers and new front springs, delivering improved damping, faster response and better heat dissipation – with the front coil springs and shocks painted red – said to deliver improved handling, a flatter ride, improved steering and angle response and improved ride comfort.

Power comes from the most powerful 2.8-litre engine the Hilux offers with 201bhp and 369lb/ft of torque, matched to a six-speed auto ‘box and only available as a double-cab model.

Cosmetic tweaks include a black front grille with G-Mesh and ‘TOYOTA’ emblazoned across it, black 17″ alloys, black for most of the exterior trim and GR badges, with the interior getting sports front seats, carbon fibre trim inserts with red deco line across the instrument panel.

Standard spec is based on the Hilux Invincible and includes JBL posh Sound, heated seats, Panoramic View Monitor, LED headlights, Keyless, Climate, Downhill Assists and limited-slip diff.

The new Toyota Hilux GR Sport goes on sale in the UK later this month from £44,995, with the first customer models arriving in the summer.