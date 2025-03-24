Toyota Hilux Hybrid 48V goes on sale in the UK – prices from from £39,182.50 (Ex. VAT)

The Toyota Hilux Hybrid 48V arrives on sale in the UK as Toyota offers its pick-up with a diesel hybrid powertrain for the first time.

You might have expected that the Toyota Hilux was already available with a hybrid powertrain, such is Toyota’s reputation for Hybrid excellence, but it isn’t. At least not until now.

Revealed back in 2023 – and set to go on sale in the UK in 2024 – the Toyota Hilux Hybrid 48V has finally arrived on sale in the UK, although it’s a mild hybrid rather than a full hybrid, and it’s diesel-powered not petrol. Still, it’s a bit of electrical help to match our times.

The new hybrid powertrain uses the Hilux’s familiar 2.8-litre diesel and pairs it with a starter generator powered by a small 48V battery under the back seats which charges under braking and deceleration.

The setup can contribute up to 16bhp and 48lb/ft of torque to improve efficiency and deliver smoother throttle response and improved stop-start.

The new hybrid is also said to improve off-road ability, with regen braking helping on steep terrain and improved throttle response making progress smoother.

The price you pay for the hybrid gubbins is £3,375 (plus VAT) making the starting point – as it’s only available as a Double Cab Invincible X model – £39,182.50 plus VAT (£47,019).

The Toyota Hilux 48V Double Cab Invincible X is now on sale and you can configure it here.