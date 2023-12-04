Toyota Hilux Pick-up gaining a DIESEL HYBRID option for 2024

Toyota has announced that the Hilux Pick-up will gain a 48v diesel hybrid powertrain option for 2024 to improve efficiency.

If you’ve never been in the market for a Toyota Hilux Pick-up, you probably assumed that, just like almost every other car from Lexus, it came with a hybrid powertrain option. But it doesn’t. Or at lest it didn’t.

Now, Toyota has announced that will change from 2024 when the Hilux will be offered with a 48v diesel hybrid setup to aid efficiency and improve off-road ability.

The new powerplant uses the Hilux’s current 2.8-litre diesel engine and teams it up with a 48v starter generator powered by a small 48v battery under the back seats which is charged when you decelerate or brake.

The setup can add up to an extra 16bhp and 48lb/ft of torque, with Toyota promising that the new setup improves efficiency by five per cent compared to the regular diesel, delivers quicker throttle response and a quieter startup.

The new powerplant is also said to improve off-road ability with the regen braking aiding on steep terrain and the throttle response making progress smoother too.

Due to arrive in the UK in mid-2024, the Hilux Hybrid will initially only be available in Invincible and Invincible X trim. No price yet.