Toyota launches three-year FIXED-PRICE Insurance across its range, from Aygo X to Rav4 PHEV

Toyota announces a three-year fixed-price insurance offer on new cars purchased in the next three months, with prices from £300pa.
It’s even worse for car owners who choose to stick with automatic renewals for peace of mind, with every renewal coming in at a higher price than the last. But Toyota has a new offer for buyers of new Toyotas, which will fix insurance costs for three years.
The offer is available for purchases made from 1 November 2025 to 31 January 2026 and is available on nine models, from the Aygo X at £300pa to the RAV4 at £1,080pa
Provided by Toyota Insurance Services, Toyota reckons its tailor-made offer will bring peace of mind, and potentially save customers money with no hidden fees and no worries about automatic renewal costs or the alternative of shopping around for a better deal each year.
Of course, there are T&Cs attached, so you’ll need to be aged 27-76, have a clean license, no fault insurance claims in the last three years and no convictions in the last five years.
The full list of eligible Toyotas, and cost:
- Aygo X £300
- Yaris hybrid £450
- Yaris Cross hybrid £450
- Corolla hybrid £495
- Prius plug-in hybrid £720
- Toyota C-HR hybrid and plug-in hybrid £840
- bZ4X battery electric £840
- RAV4 plug-in hybrid £1,080
