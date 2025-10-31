Cars UK

Car News, Views and Reviews

Motoring Directory
You are here: Home / Car News / Toyota News / Toyota launches three-year FIXED-PRICE Insurance across its range, from Aygo X to Rav4 PHEV

Toyota launches three-year FIXED-PRICE Insurance across its range, from Aygo X to Rav4 PHEV

By

Toyota Aygo X

Toyota announces a three-year fixed-price insurance offer on new cars purchased in the next three months, with prices from £300pa.

Car insurance costs have risen way above inflation in recent years, although the rate of increase seems to have slowed a bit, and have become an ever greater burden to cash-strapped motorists.

It’s even worse for car owners who choose to stick with automatic renewals for peace of mind, with every renewal coming in at a higher price than the last. But Toyota has a new offer for buyers of new Toyotas, which will fix insurance costs for three years.

The offer is available for purchases made from 1 November 2025 to 31 January 2026 and is available on nine models, from the Aygo X at £300pa to the RAV4 at £1,080pa

Provided by Toyota Insurance Services, Toyota reckons its tailor-made offer will bring peace of mind, and potentially save customers money with no hidden fees and no worries about automatic renewal costs or the alternative of shopping around for a better deal each year.

Of course, there are T&Cs attached, so you’ll need to be aged 27-76, have a clean license, no fault insurance claims in the last three years and no convictions in the last five years.

The full list of eligible Toyotas, and cost:

  • Aygo X £300
  • Yaris hybrid £450
  • Yaris Cross hybrid £450
  • Corolla hybrid £495
  • Prius plug-in hybrid £720
  • Toyota C-HR hybrid and plug-in hybrid £840
  • bZ4X battery electric £840
  • RAV4 plug-in hybrid £1,080

Cars UK Motoring Directory

Have your say - leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow