Toyota launches three-year FIXED-PRICE Insurance across its range, from Aygo X to Rav4 PHEV

Toyota announces a three-year fixed-price insurance offer on new cars purchased in the next three months, with prices from £300pa.

Car insurance costs have risen way above inflation in recent years, although the rate of increase seems to have slowed a bit, and have become an ever greater burden to cash-strapped motorists.

It’s even worse for car owners who choose to stick with automatic renewals for peace of mind, with every renewal coming in at a higher price than the last. But Toyota has a new offer for buyers of new Toyotas, which will fix insurance costs for three years.

The offer is available for purchases made from 1 November 2025 to 31 January 2026 and is available on nine models, from the Aygo X at £300pa to the RAV4 at £1,080pa

Provided by Toyota Insurance Services, Toyota reckons its tailor-made offer will bring peace of mind, and potentially save customers money with no hidden fees and no worries about automatic renewal costs or the alternative of shopping around for a better deal each year.

Of course, there are T&Cs attached, so you’ll need to be aged 27-76, have a clean license, no fault insurance claims in the last three years and no convictions in the last five years.

The full list of eligible Toyotas, and cost:

Aygo X £300

Yaris hybrid £450

Yaris Cross hybrid £450

Corolla hybrid £495

Prius plug-in hybrid £720

Toyota C-HR hybrid and plug-in hybrid £840

bZ4X battery electric £840

RAV4 plug-in hybrid £1,080