Toyota Urban Cruiser EV CHALLENGES the Skoda Elroq, Volvo EX30 and more with prices from £29,995

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser EV goes on sale on 1 December with a choice of three trim levels and two battery sizes. Prices from £29,995.Toyota Urban Cruiser was revealed as Toyota’s second EV – in effect, an electric alternative to the Yaris Cross Hybrid – with Toyota revealing specs for the Urban Cruiser a few months later, and promising it would go on sale in the summer.
Well, summer is long gone, but Toyota has finally got around to putting the Urban Cruiser on sale (well, on 1 December) to challenge for the hearts and minds of EV buyers in a crowded marketplace occupied by cars like the Skoda Elroq, Kia EV3, Volvo EX30 and more.
There are three trim levels on offer – Icon, Design and Excel – with the entry-level Icon trim coming with a 49kWh battery powering a 142bhp electric motor with range of 213 miles, with Design and Excel models getting a bigger 61kWh battery powering a more powerful 172bhp electric motor with range of 264 miles.
Icon trim (prices from £29,995) comes with 18″ alloys, 10.25″ driver display, 10.1″ infotainment, sliding back seats, air con, heat pump, Blind Spot, rear-view camera, Adaptive Cruise, Lane Trace and Road Sign Assist.
Move up to Design trim (prices from £33,495) and you also get heated front seats and steering wheel, auto heated door mirrors, wiper de-icer and the bigger 61kWh battery, with Excel trim (prices from £35,745) adding 19″ alloys, premium JBL Sound, wireless phone charging, glass roof, LED headlights with Adaptive High Beam, Panoramic Viwe Monitor, fabric/faux leather upholstery and optional b-tone paint job.
The new Toyota Urban Cruiser EV goes on sale next week (1 December 2025) with first deliveries due Q1 2026.
Comments
David A says
when oh when are we going to get a smaller car(like the Yaris Cross) with a range in excess of 450mls?