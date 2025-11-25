Toyota Urban Cruiser EV CHALLENGES the Skoda Elroq, Volvo EX30 and more with prices from £29,995

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser EV goes on sale on 1 December with a choice of three trim levels and two battery sizes. Prices from £29,995.

Well, summer is long gone, but Toyota has finally got around to putting the Urban Cruiser on sale (well, on 1 December) to challenge for the hearts and minds of EV buyers in a crowded marketplace occupied by cars like the Skoda Elroq, Kia EV3, Volvo EX30 and more.

There are three trim levels on offer – Icon, Design and Excel – with the entry-level Icon trim coming with a 49kWh battery powering a 142bhp electric motor with range of 213 miles, with Design and Excel models getting a bigger 61kWh battery powering a more powerful 172bhp electric motor with range of 264 miles.

Icon trim (prices from £29,995) comes with 18″ alloys, 10.25″ driver display, 10.1″ infotainment, sliding back seats, air con, heat pump, Blind Spot, rear-view camera, Adaptive Cruise, Lane Trace and Road Sign Assist.

Move up to Design trim (prices from £33,495) and you also get heated front seats and steering wheel, auto heated door mirrors, wiper de-icer and the bigger 61kWh battery, with Excel trim (prices from £35,745) adding 19″ alloys, premium JBL Sound, wireless phone charging, glass roof, LED headlights with Adaptive High Beam, Panoramic Viwe Monitor, fabric/faux leather upholstery and optional b-tone paint job.

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser EV goes on sale next week (1 December 2025) with first deliveries due Q1 2026.