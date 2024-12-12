New Toyota Urban Cruiser EV TARGETS the Volvo EX30, Kia EV3 and more

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is revealed as a compact electric SUV about the size of the Yaris Cross, with a range of up to 250 miles.

Toyota may be the world leader in hybrid powertrains, but that hasn’t yet translated into anything resembling a real success story for EVs.

Yes, Toyota has the bZ4X, but that isn’t exactly setting sales figures on fire so it needs something new and more affordable to hit EV targets. And here it is – the new electric Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV.

Previewed last year as the Toyota Urban SUV Concept and expected to come to market this year with a ‘bZ’ moniker, Toyota has decided to drop that idea and give it an old name instead and, although revealed today, you’re not likely to get one on your drive for a year.

The looks are a toned-down take on the Urban SUV Concept – and quite compact EV SUV generic – and although it’s only a smidge longer than the Yaris Cross it boasts an extra 140mm in the wheelbase for a more spacious cabin.

Taking aim at compact EV SUVs like the Kia EV3 and Volvo EX30, the Urban Cruiser comes with two battery options – 49kWh and 61kWh – and FWD and AWD options, with the entry-level FWD model with the 49kWh battery delivering 142bhp, the FWD model with 61kWh battery 172bhp and the AWD with 61kWh battery 181bhp. All models get a heat pump.

Inside, things are pretty much modern Toyota norm, with a 10.1″ infotainment and 10.25″ driver display all under a single cover, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as ell as the usual Toyota safety nannies like lane departure, collision avoidance and posh stuff like 360 camera system and JBL Sound on high-end models.

Toyota says the Urban Cruiser will go on sale in Q3 2025, and it seems likely prices will start the right side of £35k.