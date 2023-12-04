Toyota Urban SUV Concept previews a Toyota EV challenge to the Volvo XC30

The Toyota Urban SUV Concept is revealed previewing a new electric compact production SUV from Toyota to launch in 2024.

As all car makers head down the electric car road, much of the early focus was to build big and expensive EVs where the big battery costs could be more easily swallowed.

But big, expensive cars are a turn-off for most of the car-buying public, so if there’s any chance that car buyers are going to be convinced en-masse that EVs are the way to go – short of big state subsidies and a realistic and reliable charging infrastructure – then smaller EVs at affordable prices are imperative.

Despite a slow start to joining the EV bandwagon, Toyota is now promising much – including far more range and reduced costs, but not until 2026 – including a new B-SUV EV, previewed today by the Urban SUV Concept.

Just like the new Volvo EX30, the Toyota Urban Concept will, when it goes in to production in 2024, be a very compact electric SUV.

Toyota is being tight-lipped about the new baby SUV’s name – although it’s likely to have ‘bZ’ in there somewhere – and about its powertrain.

But they have confirmed it will be available with a choice of tow battery sizes and be available in FWD and AWD versions.