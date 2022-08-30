Toyota Yaris Cross goes SPORTY with new Yaris Cross GR Sport model

The Toyota Yaris Cross – Toyota’s SUV take on the Yaris – gets a bit of a sporty makeover with the new Yaris Cross GR Sport model.

The new Toyota Yaris GR Sport, a ‘sporty’ take on Toyota’s Yaris, has just gone on sale in the UK, but with the success of the GR Sport trim – already available on the Corolla and C-HR as well as the Yaris – Toyota is now extending the GR Sport offering to the Yaris Cross SUV too.

The sporty makeover for the Yaris Cross GR Sport is much the same as that on the regular Yaris, including a set of 18″ 10-spoke alloys, a new grille with piano black mesh, rear diffuser, GR badging, new Dynamic Grey and bi-tone paint options.

Inside, the GR Sport comes with front sports seats with new grey upholstery with red stitching, also on the steering wheel and gear shift, with GR Sport ‘Ultrasuede seats available as an option, GR Sport logos dotted around and gunmetal silver inserts in the doors and instrument panel.

There’s no additional power from the Yaris’s 1.5-litre hybrid powertrain, but Toyota says they have sharpened things up with a retuning of the suspension to deliver better steering, roll and grip feel, and comes with climate, heated front seats, privacy glass and Toyota’s T-Mate package of safety gubbins.

No word on prices yet, but as the new Yaris GR Sport costs the same as the Yaris Excel it seems likely UK prices for the Yaris Cross GR Sport will start at £28,615.