Toyota Yaris UPDATED with new Hybrid Powertrain and more tech

The Toyota Yaris is updated for 2024, with a few cosmetic tweaks, a new, more powerful, Hybrid option and new tech.

The Toyota Yaris has always been a more than decent little runaround, if not exactly hugely interesting, but that’s enough for Toyota to have flogged 10 million since it first arrived almost a quarter of a century ago.

But an all-new Yaris in 2019 changed things, turning the Yaris into a properly modern, funky little car whose appeal was enhanced considerably by the bonkers GR Yaris casting a performance glow.

Now it’s time to give the Yaris a bit of a makeover for 2024, with the updated Yaris going on sale in the Autumn and the first deliveries in the UK expected in early 2024.

The updated Yaris will come with an extra hybrid option, adding the Hybrid 130 to the existing Hybrid 115, boasting 129bhp and improving mid-range performance in the process.

There’s also a new multimedia system and customisable digital instrument panel, with either 7″ or 12.3″ instruments and 9″ or 10.5″ infotainment, with Toyota Smart Connect delivering cloud-based Nav and voice control, new Digital Key linked to the MyT App for access for up to five users to the car and OTA updates.

Other improvements include a new camera and radar, Acceleration Suppression to stop you from stamping on the throttle by accident and ramming the car in front, Proactive Driving Assistant, DecelerationAssist, Steering Assist and Emergency Driving Stop System.

To help when you’re stationary, the Yaris also gets Safe Exit Assist which warns if you’re about to open a door in the path of traffic, and Rear Seat Reminder System to alert the driver if they’ve left a child or dog on the back seat.

No prices are specific model spec yet, but we’ll have them before the updated Yaris goes on sale in Q3.