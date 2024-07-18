Updated 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Prices and Specs, including new CHEAPER entry-level model

Hyundai reveals prices and specs for the updated Ioniq 5, including a new entry-level Advance model and a range-topping N-Line S.

Although the Hyundai Ioniq 5 only seems to have been around for five minutes it’s actually three years so, earlier this year, Hyundai revealed an updated Ioniq 5 for 2024 with relatively minor tweaks.

We got the usual facelift fodder of tweaked bumpers, grille and alloys as well as a bigger back spoiler and, thankfully, a wiper for the rear screen.

Updates inside include a new steering wheel and central console with wireless phone charging, some actual buttons for the stuff you use most and updated software for the 12.3″ screens, with other tweaks including new dampers for reduced vibration, added insulation for the rear motor and batteries increased in size o 63kWh and 84kWh.

Now, Hyundai announces prices and specs for the new Ioniq 5 which includes new trim levels – Advance, N Line and N Line S – as well as Premium and Ultimate, with prices starting from £39,900 for the 168bhp Advance Standard Range with the 63kWh battery and an extra £3,500 if you opt for the 84kWh battery Long Range Model which gets a boost to 225bhp.

On the face of it, that makes the Ioniq 5 cheaper with this update, but you do lose out on stuff like leather seats, LED ambient lighting and V2L

Premium trim costs from £42,400 for the Standard Range model (and the same £3,500 extra for the 225bhp Long Range), N Line models (all models from the N Line up only come with the Long Range battery) from £47,400 for the 225bhp RWD model rising to £50,900 for the 321bhp RWD.

Heading up from the N Line is the Ioniq 5 Ultimate which costs from £49,500 for the 225bhp RWD model and £52,900 for the 312bhp AWD version, and the range-topping N Line S costs from £52,400 in RWD and £55,900 for the AWD.

All models come with heat pump, LED DLRs, heated front seats and steering wheel, rear-view monitor, dual 12.3″ screens, auto wipers and Keyless, with Premium trim getting added tech nannies, ear door blinds, hands-free tailgate, VTL, wireless phone charging LED headlights and electric front seats.

The new N Line trim gets to look a bit like the Ioniq 5 N with cosmetic titivations, gets 20″ N Design alloys, privacy glass, Cloth and Leather seats, flashes of red and Ioniq 5-like steering wheel.

Ultimate trim comes with 20″ alloys, HUD, BOSE, bits of chrome, leather ventilated and heated front seats and heated rear seats, with the N Line S getting a similar goodies spec as the Ultimate and the Ioniq 5 looks of the N Line.