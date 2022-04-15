Updated Alpina XB7 follows hot on the heels of the titivated BMW X7

Following the reveal of an updated BMW X7, Alpina follows on with their own updated XB7 based on the new X7 M60i.

Earlier this week, we revealed an update for the BMW X7 – BMW’s range-topping SUV – as it upped the luxury and technology (and added ugliness) to help it take the fight to, amongst others, the new Range Rover.

Now, the BMW X7 most likely to appeal as an alternative to a new Range Rover – the Alpina XB7 – comes in for a similar raft of updates to the donor X7.

Unfortunately, Alpina hasn’t been able to do anything to mitigate the big ugly face of the X7, save for adding ‘ALPINA’ on the lower grille, so it looks as brash as its BMW sibling and comes with a bit of Alpina badging and a set of 21″ Alpina Dynamic alloys.

Inside, it’s still the iX look the X7 now has with a 12.3″ driver’s screen and 14.9″ infotainment screen joined as one curved unit, but here with a bit of Alpina tweaks to make it Alpina-specific.

Under the skin is a new BMW mild hybrid 4.4-litre V8, despite which it delivers the same 613bhp and 590lb/ft of torque as the previous XB7, enough to hit 62mph in 4.2 seconds and on to 180mph, with Alpina-tweaked air suspension.

No prices for the new Alpina XB7 yet, but expect it to start around the price of a new V8 Range Rover Autobiography.