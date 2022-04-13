BMW X7 SUV updated with added UGLY and luxury to tackle the new Range Rover

BMW updates the range-topping X7 SUV with a new front end with split headlights, an updated interior and a new range-topping M60i model.

With a new Range Rover on the block, the German premium car makers need to up their game to convince buyers they’re better off with their big premium SUVs than Land Rover’s, although, unlike Range Rover with its timeless restraint and handsome looks, the German makers seem to think added glitz is the way to go to tempt buyers.

But BMW seems to have added fugly to the requirements with the update for the X7 SUV, with a new front-end which is anything but restrained.

The new nose for the X7 comes with split headlights, with the upper section for DLRs and indicators and the lower for the main headlights, a bigger grille that lights up and a heavily reworked lower bumper too. At the back, there are new light graphics and chrome bar, and most buyers in the UK will opt for the M Sport models which mimic the body kit on the M60i (above). Subtle it’s not.

Inside the X7 now looks a lot like the BMW iX, with a 12.3″ display for the instruments and a 14.9″ display for the infotainment appearing as a single curved screen, with pretty much all the previous physical buttons relegated to sub-menus on the screen. Oh good.

Under the bonnet, you have the choice of 3.0-litre six-pot diesel and petrol engines with 48v mild-hybrid help, with the xDrive40i offering 375bhp and 398lb/ft of torque, and the xDrive40d 347bhp and 531lb/ft of torque.

Topping the X7 range is a new M60i model replacing the previous M50i, although it comes with the same 523bhp and 553lb/ft of torque from its 4.4-litre V8 as the M50i but gets a tiny boost from electrification. It’s good for 62mph in 4.7 seconds.

The new BMW X7 is now on sale with prices starting at £80,980 for the xDrive40d and £81,600 for the xDrive40i. The X7 M60i costs from £103,600.