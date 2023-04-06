Updated Hyundai i10 City Car gets new trim levels – and a price hike

The recently facelifted Hyundai i10 City Car has three trim levels with prices starting at £15,420 for the new i10 Advance.

Despite the death of affordable city cars being predicted as car makers will find it impossible to deliver an electric city car at a price real buyers can afford, there are still seven years before ICE car sales are banned in the UK, and although car makers like Ford have deserted the City Car and Supermini market already, Hyundai isn’t.

Hyundai recently revealed a new (well, facelifted) i10, and now we get price and spec details with a choice of three trim levels and prices starting at £15,420 which is, unsurprisingly, a hike on the price of the pre-facelift model and a chunky rise on when the i10 arrived in 2020 (the i10 entry level is now £3k more now).

All models come with the usual facelift titivations of tweaked grille, lights, bumpers and wheels, as well as LED mood lighting, with the new entry-level i10 Advance (from £15420) coming with LED running lights, LCD instrument cluster, Keyless, rear parking sensors and safety systems including Forward Collision, Speed Limit and Lane Flow. It comes with a 1.0-litre three-pot petrol with 66bhp and a 5-speed manual ‘box (you can opt for an automated manual for an additional £650 – don’t).

Move up to the i10 Premium (from £16,720) and you get 16″ alloys, halogen headlights, Smart Key, Privacy Glass, heated front seats and steering wheel, electric folding mirrors, wireless phone charging and tartan fabric sets.

The i10 Premium is available with the same three-pot 66bhp engine as the i10 Advance plus an 83bhp 1.2-litre (which costs £17,520).

Topping the new i10 range is the i10 N Line which gets titivated upholstery, heated front seats and steering wheel, 16″ alloys, electric folding mirrors, and N Line body kit with N Line grille and comes powered by Hyundai’s 1.0-litre T engine with 99bhp and six-speed manual ‘box.

Ashley Andrew, Hyundai UK, said:

With most of our competitors now concentrating on larger car segments, we are proud to continue to offer a genuinely enticing customer proposition, with the new-i10 offering updated styling and a comprehensive specification at a price that ensures i10 remains one of the most affordable new cars available.