Vauxhall EKES out a bit more range for the electric Corsa-e and Mokka-e

Vauxhall has improved the range of the electric Mokka-e and Corsa-e with a variety of tweaks to add up to 6 per cent additional range.

We’ve come a long way from the, best-case scenario, double-digit range for electric cars when the LEAF arrived more than a decade ago, with many now boasting 300-miles plus, and even high 200s in the real world.

But as carmakers learn more about how to get the best range from their EVs without adding extra batteries, official range numbers are improving.

We’ve recently seen the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense go a bit further – and the electric Audi e-tron 55 too – and now it’s Vauxhall’s turn to eke a bit more range out of the Corsa-e and Mokka-e.

The numbers aren’t significant – although every little helps – but Vauxhall has managed to extend the official range of the Corsa-e by 13 miles (an improvement of six per cent) and the Mokka-e by eight miles (four per cent).

The improvements have been made with a variety of tweaks, not least the optimisation of the HVAC, with the heat pump made more efficient, as well as a new transmission reducer and new A+-rated low-rolling-resistance tyres.

Vauxhall said:

The efficiency of the heat pump, which warms and cools the interior and is standard equipment on both models, is now even higher than before. Heat pumps are more efficient than conventional HVAC systems, as they require less energy from the battery, to the benefit of driving range. Customers will notice the improvements particularly when driving in the winter months.