Electric DS 3 Crossback E-Tense gets tweaked for additional range

The DS 3 Crossback E-Tense – the electric version of the DS 3 Crossback – gets a bit of a tweak to increase its real-world range.

It’s been a while since the Citroen DS 3 arrived and, following Citroen’s move to turn DS into a ‘Brand’, it departed the Citreon range to become a DS and has been the mainstay, and perhaps still the most convincing, of the DS range, as the DS 3 Crossback.

Revealed back in 2018, the DS 3 Crossback came with the usual diesel and petrol options, but with the promise of an electric DS 3 Crossback, which went on sale in the UK in summer 2019 as the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense.

It offered a modest battery of 50kW and a usable, if not spectacular, range of a bit under 200 miles, but with prices at the more affordable end of the EV spectrum, it made a decent buy.

Now, two years on, DS has given the Crossback a bit of a tweak to give it more range, although only by around seven per cent (now an official 212 miles).

The improvements come courtesy of the standard heat pump being tweaked to reduce consumption, tweaked gear ratios for better economy and new 17″ Continental EcoContact tyres with new compound to reduce rolling resistance and noise.

If the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense tempts you with its bit of extra range, prices start at £31,500 (after PiCG).