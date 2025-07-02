New Ferrari Amalfi REPLACES the Ferrari Roma as Ferrari’s entry-level model

The Ferrari Amalfi arrives as a new entry-level model to replace the Roma, with new looks, a bit more power and actual buttons.

The Ferrari Roma arrived back in 2019 to sit above, and based on, the Ferrari Portofino at the more sensible end of Ferrari’s offerings, but ended up as Ferrari’s entry-level model when the Roma Spyder arrived and Ferrari dropped the Portofino.

Now, the Ferrari Roma gets updated – although with the same basic underpinnings – and gets a new name: say hello to the new Ferrari Amalfi.

The Amalfi comes with a new nose, which seems to be inspired by the Purosangue, with LED headlights sitting below an LED lightbar, with the lower grille mesh-covered and, despite the obvious familiarity, every body panel is new, with twin taillights and active wing delivering additional downforce.

Inside, the Amalfi gets more obvious changes with a new dashboard and centre console and a central bridge made from a single block of aluminium, lots of leather and Alcantara, tiny rear seats and a small boot.

Gone are the unpopular haptic buttons on the steering wheel, replaced by actual buttons and a proper red starter button, with a 10.25″ infotainment flanked by a 15.6″ driver display and 8.8″ passenger screen.

Under the skin, the Amalfi gets the same 3.9-litre V8 as the Roma but with power up by 20bhp to 631bhp, with power sent through a tweaked eight-speed dual-clutch auto to the rear wheels, there’s a new ECU to better integrate chassis components, new brake-by-wire and new shocks and springs.

The new Ferrari Amalfi will go on sale early next year. Expect prices to start at around £200k.