New Porsche 911 Carrera 4S ARRIVES as a Coupé, Cabriolet and Targa

The new Porsche 911 Carrera 4S arrives as a Coupe, Cabriolet and Targa with 473bhp and prices starting at £127,000.

Porsche has been busy rolling out their 911 992.2 offerings for what seems like forever, with the arrival of the new Carrera S at the start of the year, followng on from the 992.2 updates to the the GTS at the same time as the Carrera got its updates, followed by updates for the 911 GT3 and GT3 Touring, and a makeover for the Carrera T and Cabriolet.

Now it’s time for the next instalment of the 992.2 updates with the arrival of the new 911 Carrera 4S, with not just the expected Coupe and Cabriolet models but a 4S Targa too.

Just like the new Carrera S, the Carrera 4S gets new turbos and a variety of other tweaks to increase its power to 473bhp, enough to get to 62mph in 3.3 seconds and deliver as much sure-footed power as you’ll ever need, with power going to all four wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch auto ‘box.

There’s also, just like the ‘S’, 20/21″ staggered wheels, PTV+ (Porsche Torque Vectoring), beefier brakes from the GTS, sports exhaust and, if you opt for the Targa, rear-wheel-steering.

Prices for the new 911 4S start at £127k for the 4S Coupe, £137k for the Cabriolet and £137,600 for the Targa.