Porsche 911 GT3 and GT3 Touring get the 911 992.2 updates – Priced from £157,300

The Porsche 911 GT3 and GT3 Touring are revealed with a raft of 992.2 updates and the same 503bhp. Prices from £157,300.

Porsche recently rolled out the 911 992.2 updates and a new hybrid 911, and now it’s the turn of the 911 GT3 to get the 992.2 updates.

This time around, the new 911 GT3 and the GT3 Touring – the less shouty GT3 – arrive together with much the same differentiation between the two as before.

Despite the GT3 still coming with a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six ‘boxer’ engine with 503bhp and 0-62mph in 3.4 seconds for the PDK (3.9 seconds for the manual), lots of changes have been made to keep compliance with emissions, including modified cylinder heads and camshafts derived from the RS, new individual throttle valves and oil coolers and gearing which is eight per cent shorter whether you opt for a PDK or manual ‘box.

The 992.2 titivations include new Matrix LED headlights, reprofiled bumper and splitter at the front, a ne LED light strip at the back, new side plates on the back wing (only on the GT3 – the Touring gets the active spoiler from the normal 911s) and new tweaked alloys – 20″ at the front, 21″ at the back.

Inside, there’s a new CFRP bucket seat, this time with a folding backrest, the option of rear seats in the Touring model, and 992.2 updates including a digital instrument screen.

If you want to tweak your new GT3 further, there’s a Weissach Package for the regular GT3 bringing with it an RS touch with CFRP for the anti-roll bar and coupling rods, rol-bar, lots more Race-Tex fabric and additional CFRP elements, and a Leichtbau Package for the Touring with chunks of CFRP, magnesium alloys and shoretened gear lever.

Prices for the GT3 start at £157,300, with the Weissach Package adding £19,530 (£15,597 if you don’t want the roll-bar) and the Leichtbau Package £29,225.